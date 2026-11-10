Additional details released about fatal turnpike collision

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety released additional details Tuesday about Monday’s fatal wreck on the Turner Turnpike involving seven students and a teacher from Webster High School.

According to information from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, the front of a TPS-owned Suburban was clipped by a semi-truck as the larger vehicle entered the turnpike at mile marker 170 near Chandler.

The collision forced the Suburban to flip and two students were ejected. One died and the other is in stable condition at a Tulsa-area hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Webster students and teacher were returning to Tulsa after a state Student Council convention in Norman. The report noted that all eight members of the Webster community and the truck driver were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released an additional statement Tuesday afternoon, reiterating that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.