Cherokee Nation established a youth agriculture task force at Sequoyah High School Tuesday.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order creating his task force on youth agriculture education. The task force’s goal is to assess the quality of the agriculture education programs directly administered by the Cherokee Nation.

Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Corey Bunch is the task force's chief of staff. Other notable members include Jenna Dupree, who leads the agricultural education program at Sequoyah Schools, and the task force's student adviser Bentley Gibson. Gibson is also president of the school's chapter of Future Farmers of America.

Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner said the success of the agriculture program at Sequoyah can be attributed to its versatility.

"I think ag is really central to a lot of the American way and everything we do," Warner said. "Whether you want to go trade on the stock market, whether you want to run a fortune 500 company, whether you want to be a part of your tribal government, I think that ag component can really put an individual in the right spot at the right time."

A preliminary report with recommendations for improvements to Sequoyah High School’s agriculture education facilities and the tribe's language immersion schools is expected by February.

