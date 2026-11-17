In a joint news conference Tuesday afternoon at the Thomas McKeon Center for Creativity, the presidents of the University of Tulsa and Tulsa Community College announced a new partnership.

Called TCC Hurricane Fellows, the program will launch in fall 2027 with up to 100 students who are admitted to TCC and have conditional admission to TU while completing their associate’s degree.

Participating students will have access to resources from both institutions, such as career services and campus organizations.

In addition to any other outside financial aid earned, students in the program will also receive a $10,000 scholarship for each of their two years at TU.

“We want to be very clear about what we're offering,” TU President Stacy Leeds said. "It's a very clear, fully supported pathway for you to start at TCC and then graduate from TU and build a life here in Tulsa. We need you, and we're going to make sure that we make that happen for you, most importantly by being good partners and joining arms with each other.”

A TCC spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the program will be for first-time entering students and that selection criteria are still being determined.

Leeds and TCC President Leigh Goodson said Tuesday that additional collaborations are in the works between the two institutions. TCC has more than 17,000 students enrolled this semester, including 3,549 first semester students.

"When students enroll at Tulsa Community College, the University of Tulsa is one of the top four schools they list as part of their transfer goal," Goodson said. "In addition, our students are choosing majors at the University of Tulsa and we want that to grow, such as mechanical engineering, accounting, and finance. We know they are some of the most in-demand occupations here in Oklahoma.

"Those trends tell us something important. Our students have clear goals, would like to stay in Tulsa, and are looking for an affordable pathway to complete their bachelor's degree."

Note: The University of Tulsa holds the broadcast license for Public Radio Tulsa. Tulsa Community College is one of the station's underwriters.