A new festival honoring Oklahoma native Rue McClanahan is planned for Tulsa next year.

The "Rue the Day Festival" is the brainchild of Don James McLaughlin, an associate professor of literature at the University of Tulsa.

"I have been obsessed with the Golden Girls for as long as I can remember," McLaughlin said, "Rue McClanahan especially."

McLaughlin is also a member of Twisted Arts, a LGBTQ+ arts organization in Tulsa.

McLaughlin said that when he started at TU in 2020, he was really excited to learn that Rue was not only from Oklahoma but was an alumna of the university.

"And I had this feeling that we should be doing a lot more to celebrate everything that she has done and represented," he said.

Through her work on "The Golden Girls," McClanahan shattered the Hollywood stereotype that older women must become invisible or asexual, proving that desire, glamour, and romance do not have an age limit. She also was a dedicated animal rights advocate and actively supported the LGBTQ+ community.

McLaughlin says he started digging through the archives at TU's McFarlin Library.

"If you go into special collections, as I have, you immediately see that so much of her formative training happened in the theater at the University of Tulsa," he said.

Armed with that knowledge and with the support of Twisted Arts, as well as the OKPOP Museum and Oklahomans for Equality, McLaughlin has organized the first "Rue the Day Festival," honoring McClanahan. Coinciding with what would have been McClanahan's 93rd birthday, it is scheduled for Feb. 19-21.

The weekend will feature a presentation at OKPOP by Rue’s sister, Dr. Melinda McClanahan. and a couple of musical tributes from TU music major Jadyn Fording. Fording shared that "one (is) a song that Rue wrote and then one of her friends actually arranged for a big band. And then, I'm creating a choral arrangement of 'Thank You for Being a Friend,' the Golden Girls theme song."

McLaughlin says the festival will include a cheesecake contest, a "Golden Girls" trivia night, and a very specific kind of attire.

"We invite everyone to come in a kaftan or a flowing floral robe or silk pajamas or something adjacent," he said.

Alongside the festival, Twisted Arts is commissioning a permanent public mural honoring McClanahan, designed by Tulsa artist Dan Rocky. The mural can be found at 1513 S. Boston Ave.

Rue McClanahan was born Feb. 21, 1934, in Healdton and grew up in Ardmore. A citizen of the Choctaw Nation, she graduated cum laude from the University of Tulsa in 1956 with a degree in theater and German. She starred on "Maude" before playing Blanche Devereaux on "The Golden Girls" from 1985 to 1992, a role that earned her the 1987 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She died in 2010.

