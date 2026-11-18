The United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit heard oral arguments in Muscogee Nation v. Kunzweiler, which centers on whether Tulsa prosecutors can try non-Muscogee Indians in most of the city for minor crimes.

The three-judge panel seemed more receptive to the Muscogee Nation's argument, even complimenting its attorney at the end of the hearing.

Riyaz Kanji , representing the Muscogee Nation, argued Tulsa officials lack that ability based on the "Duro-Fix," a 1991 law that outlines tribes have the authority to prosecute Native Americans on their reservations regardless of tribal affiliation. Congress enacted it in response to Duro v. Reina , a case in which the U.S. Supreme Court decided tribes could not try non-members.

"It's interesting the weight that my friends on the other side try to put on the Indian member/non-member distinction. But if one looks at the history of Duro and the Duro-Fix, Congress obliterated any effort at that distinction," Kanji said.

Kannon Shanmugam, a representative for Tulsa, argued non-members are not constituents of tribal governments because they do not vote in elections or partake in certain services.

He drew from Washington v. Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation , a 1980 case that determined the state of Washington could collect cigarette sales tax from non-members on reservations, and Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta , which decided Oklahoma can prosecute non-Indians for tribes committed against Indians on reservation land.

"The history of Oklahoma is this history of assimilation, where non-Indians, just like non-member Indians, are in a very real sense, woven together with members of the relevant tribes, the Five Tribes that hold this Indian Country," Shanmugam said. "And so I think that that proves way too much non-member Indians are closer to non-Indians."

Shanmugam said that when Native Americans act outside of their respective reservation, they are subject to state law even if they're on another reservation.

Judge Carolyn McHugh questioned Shanmugam, stating "Indian" is historically interpreted to include Indigenous Americans broadly, such as in the Duro-Fix.

Senior Judge David Ebel also repeatedly questioned Shanmugam to define the term "Indian."

"I think I can do it in two sentences," Shanmugam said. "This issue has recurred with some frequency in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision in McGirt, and it's a determination that is made sometimes after prosecutions are brought based on assertions of tribal status made by defendants, and the parties then have to work that out … "

Ebel then cut Shanmugam off.

"You haven't answered the question and you've used two seconds, so you're done," Ebel said.

Kanji concluded the hearing by stating local law enforcement is satisfied with the Muscogee Nation's jurisdiction.

"I kept saying Oklahoma on the other side, it's not Oklahoma. It is one district attorney and one sheriff in one county," Kanji said. "The vast majority of subdivisions within the Creek Nation are respecting the Creek Nation's rights, are cooperating."

Two judges ended the hearing by complimenting Kanji's argument.

"(McHugh) urged me to say 'Excellent briefing and argument,' and I was about to say that," Judge Harris Hartz said. "But at least two of us feel that way."

The case

Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is the namesake of the case. He's asking the appeals court to uphold a decision made by a federal judge last year, which determined federal law did not prohibit Tulsa officials from prosecuting Indigenous, non-Muscogee citizens within the reservation.

Last month, the Oklahoma State Legislature voted to give Kunzweiler's legal team $500,000 in the leadup to the hearing. Attorneys argued the amount, which was sourced from the $10 million State-Tribal Litigation Fund, would be enough to cover litigation costs until January.

Muscogee Principal Chief David Hill criticized the allocation on social media.

"Another half a million dollars of hard-working Oklahomans' tax money going to an unnecessary dispute instead of us working together and combining our resources," Hill wrote. "There's wasteful spending … and then there's whatever this is."

Muscogee Nation has received backing from the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations. The tribes are asking the court to reverse last year's ruling.