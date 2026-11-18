A Sapulpa museum is gearing up to open its doors to a $1.6 million expansion project for a brand-new exhibit and event space showcasing Route 66 history.

The debut exhibit “Fifties and Fins,” celebrates vintage tail fins and chrome akin to a 1959 classic Cadillac. It’s the first of many rotating exhibits to be featured in the new 5,000 square foot showroom and event space at Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum.

The project also added an outdoor plaza to wrap the museum’s famous 66-foot-tall replica gas pump out front.

The expansion is due in large part to the museum receiving a $1 million dollar Route 66 revitalization grant from the Oklahoma Route 66 Commission. Fundraising efforts collected the remaining $500,000 needed to complete the project.

With the expansion, the museum will now have space for more classic cars and displays.

It will be open to the public starting Dec. 1.