House Appropriations Chair Trey Caldwell, R- Faxon, says he thinks lower taxes in Oklahoma are a good thing, as long as the process to get there is done responsibly.

That's why he and his Senate counterpart, Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, worked to pass House Bill 2764 last year. The law lowered the top income tax rate to 4.5% from 4.75%, and enabled a trigger for further quarter-percent cuts only when certain revenue thresholds are met—with no time limit for reaching a zero percent rate.

But Gov-elect Mike Mazzei has made certain promises that don't line up neatly with the income tax plan already in place.

"My plan is to clean up the silly tax code with all these deductions, exemptions and credits and take the income tax rate in the first year of a Mazzei administration from 4.5% to 3% as part one of our three-part strategy to make Oklahoma a no income tax state in six years," Mazzei told Oklahoma Voice in June.

And Caldwell said that means some deliberation and compromise are in order once the legislative session kicks off.

"I'm not taking anything off the table," Caldwell said. "But until I hear some concrete ways of how we can really cut this without having to cut dramatically core functionalities of government, that's something that I would take a wait-and-see approach on."

Sen. Hall agrees, saying there is a middle ground to meet on, but if lawmakers expect to afford the government services Oklahomans want and need, measured tax cuts are key.

"We have health care expenses that have gone up that we need to address," Hall said. "We want to perform better in the education realm…that needs to be addressed. We have a mental health crisis in Oklahoma… that desperately needs to be addressed."

Those are only a few of the items he and Caldwell are factoring into projections of rising costs. It also includes federal food assistance services , public infrastructure like bridges and roads and overall agency requests which keep going up, Hall said.

State agency budgets for the next fiscal year were due on November 1, he said, explaining Senate staffers are already crunching those numbers.

"I was not at all surprised to see …they've exceeded $1.6 billion in new agency spending requests," he said.

Agency requests don't translate directly to legislative appropriations, but still, Hall said every time agencies and local governments need more money, the pressure to pay for their needs naturally goes up, and cutting taxes too fast could make it worse.

And both Hall and Caldwell agree the same thinking generally applies to Mazzei's plan to cut state property taxes for seniors and veterans. Caldwell said Oklahoma already offers property tax exemptions for disabled veterans, which has exposed an issue with expanding that offering, as local jurisdictions count on the money for schools and public safety.

"There's counties like Comanche County, Oklahoma, where 17% of the homeowners are 100% military disabled and don't have to pay property tax," he said. "We had to pass a law just two years ago to refund the county money, because the county doesn't have enough money to operate because they're missing out on 17% of their ad valorem collections."

Making that issue worse is a worrisome prospect, Caldwell said. Besides, the legislature addressed the property tax issue this year, sending a state question to the ballot.

"They voted that down overwhelmingly," he said. "It wasn't even close."

Ultimately, the conversations about these issues with Mazzei have yet to happen, Caldwell said. And until then, he looks forward to having them.

"I'm cautiously optimistic," Caldwell said. "I think he's going to be good to work with. And I know at the end of the day, he cares about Oklahoma deeply…I'm very confident that you know, we'll have a balanced budget by May."