Ashtynn Caldwell is a fall 2026 intern at KOSU through the Scripps Howard Fund’s Nonprofit Newsrooms Internship Program.

Caldwell is from Blanchard, Oklahoma and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in May 2026 with a bachelor’s degree in English. While at OU, she served as a senior news reporter for the OU Daily, the university’s independent student-run news organization. After graduating, Caldwell completed a summer editorial internship with NonDoc Media, a nonprofit newsroom focused on civic reporting.

In her reporting, Caldwell seeks to understand the local impact public policy has in the lives of Oklahomans. She hopes to shed light on important conversations and looks forward to learning from the team at KOSU this fall.