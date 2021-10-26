Jason Heilman

-
Although he was famous throughout Vienna as a songwriter, Franz Schubert secretly yearned for something more. It was only in the decades after his death…
A century ago, as Europe was coping with both the aftermath of World War I and the influenza pandemic, concerts were pretty far from most people’s minds.…
To call pianist Lara Downes “busy” is an understatement. In just the past year, she’s released three albums, including one of my favorite new releases of…
Every now and then on my show, I like to explore some of the genres and ideas we take for granted in classical music. I’ve covered subjects from…
What does it mean to be an American? And who gets to define the American experience? These are questions we often ask ourselves, particularly around the…
Here’s a bit of trivia: no one knows when Ludwig van Beethoven’s birthday really was.Peanuts readers may remember Schroeder celebrating every year on…
Some are new, some are annual favorites, and some are timeless classic stories...all intended to bring you a little holiday comfort and joy. Tune in to…
Chamber Music Tulsa and Public Radio Tulsa present Season 2 of Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less, with six new podcasts from musicologist and Classical…
This fall, you’ll have the chance to learn even more about some of the greatest works of classical music, as our Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less podcast…
As you may have heard, 2020 marks an important anniversary in the classical music world: the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven. Naturally,…