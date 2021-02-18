© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Classical Tulsa Podcast: New Music from Lara Downes

Public Radio Tulsa | By Jason Heilman
Published February 18, 2021
Courtesy Lara Downes
Pianist Lara Downes and her new EP, Remember Me To Harlem

On this Classical Tulsa Podcast, Jason Heilman speaks (via Zoom) with pianist Lara Downes. One of America's most versatile and compelling recording artists, Lara had an especially busy 2020, releasing three albums, hosting an interview series for NPR Music, and founding a new record label, Rising Sun Music. In this interview, Lara discusses all of her recent endeavors and gives us the stories behind the music on her latest EP, “Remember Me To Harlem”, which was recently featured on Classical 88.7's weekly music showcase, Classical Tulsa.

