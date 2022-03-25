© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
mc_podcast_graphic.jpg
Museum Confidential

"The Secret Life of the World's Most Erotic Masterpiece"

Published March 25, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT
lorigine-book-cover.jpg

Museum Confidential: Season 6, Episode 14.

As Women's History Month comes to a close, MC explores Gustave Courbet's perennially provocative 1866 painting, "L'Origine du Monde (The Origin of the World)." We speak with the artist and writer Lilianne Milgrom, author of "L'Origine: The Secret Life of the World's Most Erotic Masterpiece." This book grew out of the six weeks during which she painted a copy of Courbet's scandalous masterwork; Milgrom was the first-ever artist authorized by the Musée d'Orsay to re-create this painting.

Museum Confidential ParisFrench Culture and SocietyPainting (Fine Arts)Art HistoryArt CriticismArtFeminismGender StudiesWomen's and Gender StudiesWomen's IssuesCreative WritingWriters on WritingPodcastsPodcastScott GregoryJeff MartinPopular CultureModern Art
