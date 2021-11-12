"Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group" at Philbrook Museum of Art

We learn about an interesting and attractive art exhibit now on view at Philbrook Museum; it runs through February 20th, 2022. "Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group" is the first-ever traveling exhibition to explore a certain small group of abstract artists who came together in New Mexico before and during World War II in order to create work that amplified and/or pondered spirituality. Among the notable visionary artists who comprised this collective were Raymond Jonson (American, 1891-1982), Emil Bisttram (American, 1895-1976), Agnes Pelton (American, 1881-1961), and Florence Miller Pierce (American, 1918-2007). "Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group" displays more than 75 paintings and drawings, many of them quite striking, and we chat about this show with Susan Green, a curator at Philbrook Museum of Art.