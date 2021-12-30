© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

The Best of StudioTulsa in 2021 -- "Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth"

Published December 30, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST
Aired on Thursday, December 30th.

"Substantive yet wryly humorous.... Skillfully drawing on primary and secondary sources, the authors show that Stephen F. Austin...fought to protect slavery from Mexican legislators' desire to abolish it, and that the independence movement was focused on preserving Texas's slave-based cotton economy." — Publishers Weekly

(Note: This show originally aired earlier this year.) History is one thing; mythology is another. And at times, of course, these two can overlap, or blur, or get confused. Such is the case with the Alamo, as our guest argues. Longtime journalist Chris Tomlinson is one of the authors of a book titled "Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth." As was noted of this work in Publishers Weekly: "Substantive yet wryly humorous.... Skillfully drawing on primary and secondary sources, the authors show that Stephen F. Austin, who established a colony of American settlers in Texas in the 1820s, fought to protect slavery from Mexican legislators' desire to abolish it, and that the independence movement was focused on preserving Texas's slave-based cotton economy. Enriched by its breezy tone and fair-minded approach, this is an essential look at the Alamo from the perspective of today's racial reckoning."

StudioTulsaAmerican History19th-Century AmericaNonfictionAmerican CultureAmerican JournalismUS Militaryrace relationsMythologyMexicoTexasMilitary HistoryPopular CultureSlaveryTexas PoliticsHistorical ResearchMexican CultureRace and MediaRace and Law in AmericaRace and Society in AmericaHistory
