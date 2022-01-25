© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa_logo_2016.png
StudioTulsa

ST presents Museum Confidential: Onstage in Aspen for "Andy Warhol: Lifetimes"

Published January 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST
carter-warhol.jpg
Jimmy Carter with Andy Warhol during a reception for inaugural portfolio artists. (14 June 1977)
/
U.S. National Archives and Records Administration
Aired on Tuesday, January 25th.

We learn about "Andy Warhol: Lifetimes," which is a career-spanning show currently on view at the Aspen Art Museum.

On this edition of ST, we present another installment in our ongoing series of Museum Confidential podcasts; MC is a twice-monthly co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art. This time out, we learn about "Andy Warhol: Lifetimes," which is a career-spanning show currently on view at the Aspen Art Museum (or AAM). Los Angeles-based artist Monica Majoli was invited by the AAM to fully re-conceptualize the presentation of this show, which originated at the Tate Modern in London. In this captured-live-onstage discussion, MC speaks with Majoli about the exhibit, along with AAM Assistant Curator Simone Krug and AAM Director Nicola Lees.

Tags

StudioTulsaArt MuseumsAndy WarholPhilbook Museum of ArtJeff MartinScott GregoryModern ArtPopular CulturePop ArtCreativityPainting (Fine Arts)Podcasts
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More