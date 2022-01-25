ST presents Museum Confidential: Onstage in Aspen for "Andy Warhol: Lifetimes"

On this edition of ST, we present another installment in our ongoing series of Museum Confidential podcasts; MC is a twice-monthly co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art. This time out, we learn about "Andy Warhol: Lifetimes," which is a career-spanning show currently on view at the Aspen Art Museum (or AAM). Los Angeles-based artist Monica Majoli was invited by the AAM to fully re-conceptualize the presentation of this show, which originated at the Tate Modern in London. In this captured-live-onstage discussion, MC speaks with Majoli about the exhibit, along with AAM Assistant Curator Simone Krug and AAM Director Nicola Lees.