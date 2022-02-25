Chamber Music Tulsa presents the Catalyst Quartet in a series of performances this weekend

On this edition of ST, we learn about the Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet, a string quartet which was founded in 2010, and which is particularly focused on performing and recording music by composers who've been unjustly overlooked over the years (mainly due to their race or gender). As presented by Chamber Music Tulsa, the Catalyst will offer an exciting series of performances here in our community this weekend -- on Friday the 25th, Saturday the 26th, and Sunday the 27th -- and more information on their appearances in Tulsa, including locations, start times, ticket details, is posted here. Our guest is Abi Fayette, a violinist with the quartet, who tells us about some of the composers whose works they'll be playing this weekend, including Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Florence Price, and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson.