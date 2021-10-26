-
Our guest on StudioTulsa is Bruce Sorrell, who joined Chamber Music Tulsa as its executive director in early 2012. He tells us about the exciting…
It was meant to be Felix Mendelssohn's instrumental requiem for his late sister, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel – but it became his own requiem, too. Classical…
Our guest is the acclaimed Chickasaw classical composer, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. He's known for blending Chickasaw and other Native American…
It was his final chamber work, and his final bid for musical immortality – and Franz Schubert made it count. Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces…
Our guest is the Tulsa-based pianist and composer, Barron Ryan, who tells us about his new piano trio, "My Soul is Full of Troubles." Written for piano,…
Our guest on StudioTulsa is the well-regarded African-American composer Adolphus Hailstork, who is based in Virginia. His music will be part of the…
Our guest is Daniel Hege, the Special Guest Conductor for the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. We're pleased to welcome Hege back to StudioTulsa as he'll soon…
Death was clearly on the composer's mind – and, sadly, it wouldn’t be too far away: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Franz Schubert’s Death…
Tomorrow night -- Saturday the 19th, at 7:30pm -- the Signature Symphony will perform an outdoor, socially-distanced concert in downtown Tulsa at ONEOK…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we welcome the Tulsa-based composer, musician, and music teacher Noam Faingold back to our show. He's also the curator for…