Violin Music

Our guest on StudioTulsa is Bruce Sorrell, who joined Chamber Music Tulsa as its executive director in early 2012. He tells us about the exciting…
On this edition of ST, we meet the rock/classical/crossover electric violinist, Mark Wood, who will perform with the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra on…
Tomorrow night, Saturday the 14th, the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will present a special gala concert at the Tulsa PAC (beginning at 8pm). The guest artist…
Our guest on StudioTulsa is Rubén Rengel, the 22-year-old Venezuelan violinist who won the 2018 Sphinx Competition, which is held annually for talented…
Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 and More: A Chat with Daniel Hege, Principal Guest Conductor of the TSOOur guest is Daniel Hege, Principal Guest Conductor of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, who will hold the baton when the TSO performs its next concert. That…