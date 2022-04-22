© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
The first-ever Tulsa Race Massacre Annual Lectureship will feature the Rev. Dr. Angela Sims

April 22, 2022
sims book.jpg
Aired on Friday, April 22nd.

The Rev. Dr. Angela Sims is the author of "Lynched: The Power of Memory in a Culture of Terror."

On this installment of ST, the history, memory, and socio-cultural legacy of lynching in the U.S. We speak with the Rev. Dr. Angela Sims, president of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School. She's also the author of "Lynched: The Power of Memory in a Culture of Terror." She'll be the inaugural lecturer in the upcoming Phillips Theological Seminary Tulsa Race Massacre Annual Lectureship. This special lecture will happen (both in-person at the Seminary and online) on the evening of Monday the 25th. More details on event are here.

