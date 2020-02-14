Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"1774: The Long Year of Revolution"

By 3 minutes ago
  • Aired Thursday, February 13, 2020
    Aired Thursday, February 13, 2020

Very early in her career, American colonial historian Mary Beth Norton came to believe that the critical year in American independence was not 1776, but the year, 1774. But her academic focus on women's colonial history, sidelined her interest in fleshing out this theory. But the author of the critical women's histories, "In the Devil's Snare",  "Liberty's Daughters." and "Separated by Their Sex," has returned to this thesis, in her latest book, "1774: The Long Year of Revolution." In this pivotal 17 months period, from the Boston Tea Party in December 1773, to the first shots at Lexington and Concord in April, 1775, Norton says the correspondence, pamphets and newspaper accounts she's read, demonstrate an evolution in thinking throughout the 13 colonies--from a loyalty to Great Britain, to a viewpoint that British rule must change, or war was inevitable. Norton is a professor emerita of American history at Cornell University, and discusses her new book on this edition of StudioTulsa.

Tags: 
American Revolution
Boston Tea Party
Continental Congress
American History
Lexington and Concord
American Colonial History

Related Content

"In the Hurricane's Eye" by Nathaniel Philbrick (Encore Presentation)

By May 28, 2019

On this edition of ST, we listen back to our discussion with the bestselling historian Nathaniel Philbrick about his book, "In the Hurricane's Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Victory at  Yorktown." We spoke with him last year, when the book first came out; it's now appearing in a paperback edition. As was noted by The Wall Street Journal: "[Philbrick], an accomplished popular historian...excels when writing about sailors and the ocean. He vividly renders the interplay of skill and chaos in naval combat by massive fleets, as well as the fury of hurricanes....

A Look Back at the "Revolutionary Summer" of 1776 (Encore Presentation)

By Jun 28, 2017

(Note: This interview originally aired in 2014.) Our guest on this edition of StudioTulsa is Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Joseph Ellis, who has written several well-regarded books on the events and persons concerning the founding of the United States. His fascinating book called "Revolutionary Summer: The Birth of American Independence" -- which he discusses with us today -- details two seminal events in the summer of 1776, both of them quite central to our nation's founding.

Episode 12: Dr. Kristen Tegtmeier Oertel

By Dec 17, 2019

On this final installment in our Found@TU podcast series, which has explored all manner of faculty research being done here at the University, we welcome Dr. Kristen Tegtmeier Oertel, the Mary Frances Barnard Professor of 19th Century American History. She describes her research on slavery and abolition, especially in relation to race and gender. Growing up on the Kansas/Missouri border, as it turns out, led Dr. Oertel to explore how Native Americans, African-Americans, and women shaped the politics of that region during the Civil War.