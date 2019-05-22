"Bob Dylan: Face Value and Beyond" at the Gilcrease Museum

Related Program: 
Our guest on this edition of StudioTulsa is Michael Chaiken, curator of the Tulsa-based Bob Dylan Archive (and of the forthcoming, in 2021, Bob Dylan Center). He tells us about an art exhibit that he recently assembled which is now on view at the Gilcrease Museum: "Bob Dylan: Face Value and Beyond" is on display through September 15th. Per the Gilcrease website: "This exhibition offers an array of fresh avenues to explore the many facets of Bob Dylan's artistry, featuring the first regional showing of Dylan's renowned Face Value portrait series from the Jenny Norton and Bob Ramsey collection, as well as drawings, filmed performances, writings, personal effects, and ephemera exclusive to the archive. Dylan, a once-in-a-generation artist, remains one of America's most influential and important cultural figures.... In recent years, Dylan has publicly turned to another mode of artistic expression; one that has occupied him throughout his life, but whose commitment has intensified in the last decade. Dylan, now in his seventies, has sketched and drawn since childhood and began painting in a surreal style in the late 1960s, though only recently has he begun to exhibit his artworks."

