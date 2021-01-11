Chili Bowl Races Start Up Despite Pandemic

By 1 hour ago

Races for the 35th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals start tonight at the River Spirit Expo Center at Expo Square.

The midget car event attracts racers and thousands of fans from across the U.S., but this year, it’s being held amid a global pandemic in which thousands of Oklahomans are falling ill and hundreds are dying every week.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said founder Emmett Hahn has committed to holding the event as safely as possible.

"Attendees at the Chili Bowl will be 25% of capacity. That’s 25% of who normally goes in for this event, and strict COVID protocols will be followed at all the events," Keith said.

The event is usually set up to accommodate 15,000 fans. Masks will be required at all times, except for drivers who have their helmets on for competition or when people are eating or drinking. People will be screened for symptoms before entering.

"The events at Expo Square, like the Chili Bowl, are helping to keep Tulsa’s economy alive and provide a lifeline to the local small businesses that surround it," Keith said.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber estimates the Chili Bowl has a $30 million impact on the city’s economy.

Defending champ Kyle Larson, three-time winner Christopher Bell and two-time champ Rico Abreu are all racing on the quarter-mile clay oval this year.

Tags: 
Expo Square
Tulsa County

Related Content

Tulsa State Fair Canceled Aside from Junior Livestock Show, Some Vendors

By Aug 11, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

The 2020 Tulsa State Fair has been canceled.

The Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority pulled the plug Tuesday afternoon on midway rides and attractions, concerts, the rodeo, and Disney On Ice.

"I just can’t imagine that we can get people together on that midway and do it safely. I mean, you could see from other fairs, like the Springfield fair, nobody’s wearing their masks and they’re clustered together, because we’re social beings and it’s just a fun thing to do," said County Commissioner Karen Keith, who chairs the facilities authority.

BOK Center, Cox Business Convention Center Struggling To Book And Keep Events

By Jul 24, 2020
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Updated Aug. 4, 12:05 p.m. to correct "Cox Business Center" to "Cox Business Convention Center."

One month after their controversial booking of President Trump's 6,000-person reelection rally, representatives of the BOK Center and the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa are expressing worry over how hard it is to keep events on the schedule.

Civic Boosters Hope Booking Of National Livestock Show In July Can Jumpstart Tulsa's Tourism Economy

By May 20, 2020

Tulsa's tourist industry is hoping a major event recently booked for Expo Square in July could be the start of the economy's revivial. 

The week-long National Junior Angus Show will bring thousands of visitors and $2.5 million to Tulsa, according to Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism.

"We're excited about the whole opportunity to kickstart the tourism aspect of what's going on in the community," Hoyt said.