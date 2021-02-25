City Of Tulsa Gets Federal Grant For Homeowners To Make Emergency Plumbing Repairs

The City of Tulsa has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help homeowners make emergency repairs of plumbing damage resulting from almost two weeks of below-freezing temperatures.

Grants of up to $5,000 are available through the Working In Neighborhoods Department for homeowners who meet income guidelines. Applications are available online and must be submitted by March 19. Residents can also call 918-576-5552 to get an application or ask questions.

Tulsa County officials are also encouraging people whose homes or businesses were damaged by winter storms between Feb. 9 and 20 to apply for newly available federal assistance. Cities in the county are covered by a major disaster declaration by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing or home repairs, or low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses. Residents can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585.