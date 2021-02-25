City Of Tulsa Gets Federal Grant For Homeowners To Make Emergency Plumbing Repairs

By 39 minutes ago

Credit Winter.jpg

The City of Tulsa has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help homeowners make emergency repairs of plumbing damage resulting from almost two weeks of below-freezing temperatures.

Grants of up to $5,000 are available through the Working In Neighborhoods Department for homeowners who meet income guidelines. Applications are available online and must be submitted by March 19. Residents can also call 918-576-5552 to get an application or ask questions.

Tulsa County officials are also encouraging people whose homes or businesses were damaged by winter storms between Feb. 9 and 20 to apply for newly available federal assistance. Cities in the county are covered by a major disaster declaration by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing or home repairs, or low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses. Residents can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585.

Tags: 
Winter weather

Related Content

White House Approves Additional Federal Aid Request For Oklahoma Winter Storm Recovery

By 4 hours ago
The White House

President Joe Biden late Wednesday approved Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's second request for federal aid to help address damages caused by this month's winter weather emergency.

"The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa, and Wagoner," the White House said in a Thursday morning release.

'Vast Majority' Of Oklahomans Won't See Huge Energy Bill After Storms But Officials To Look At Issue

By Feb 22, 2021
File photo

Updated Feb. 23, 11:50 a.m. to clarify only unregulated gas utilities may not spread out increased costs.  

State officials said Monday most Oklahomans will not see utility bills in the thousands of dollars after last week’s historic winter storms that plunged the state into subzero temperatures and strained the regional power grid.

State Asking Residents, Governments To Report Storm-Related Damage For Federal Aid Request

By Feb 23, 2021
City of Tulsa

State officials are asking Oklahomans and county, municipal and tribal governments to report damages caused and costs incurred during the recent winter weather emergency to support requests for further federal aid.