Former US Attorney Shores: Feds Should Do More To Stop Child Sex Abuse Within Indian Health Service

By 37 minutes ago
  • File photo of then-U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma at the Tulsa Police Academy on Oct. 28, 2020.
    File photo of then-U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma at the Tulsa Police Academy on Oct. 28, 2020.
    Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Trent Shores said this month that alongside issues stemming from the McGirt v. Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling and the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people, addressing child sex abuse within the Indian Health Service should be a top priority of the new presidential administration.

The IHS has "systemic problems," Shores said during a virtual symposium hosted by the University of Oklahoma College of Law's American Indian Law Review, "with regard to its ability to protect Native American children that seek out some sort of health care or health services at their facilities that are, sadly, targeted by pedophiles that work within the Health Service."

"That's not to paint them with a broad brush, and that's certainly a small group, but we have seen time and again that system exploited," Shores said. 

Shores, a member of the Choctaw Nation and, at one point, the only Native American U.S. Attorney, said he led a task force on the matter during the Trump administration, triggered by 2019 reporting from the Wall Street Journal and PBS Frontline into Dr. Stanley Weber, a pediatrician convicted of molesting children at IHS facilities across multiple reservations during his three-decade tenure with the Health Service.

"There were folks that knew about his predatory behavior with regard to Native American children," Shores said the task force discovered. "Some had attempted to report it. Some had been discouraged from reporting it. Some just didn't want to get involved.

"What it exposed was that there were great lapses in the system of reporting suspected abuse within IHS and then follow-through action as a result."

Shores' team presented findings and recommendations to then-First Lady Melania Trump at the White House in July of last year, but the Trump administration did not implement them, he said.

"What I'm hoping is that the new administration will review the report, review our findings, and adopt our recommendations in full," Shores said.

White House spokesperson Ike Hajinazarian directed questions about the matter to the Department of Justice, which did not return a request for comment. 

Tags: 
indian country
indian health service
Sexual Abuse
Child Abuse
trent shores

Related Content

ST Medical Monday: A Discussion of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and Their Aftermath

By Sep 9, 2019

On this edition of our show, we are discussing adverse childhood experiences (or ACEs) in Oklahoma. Specifically, we're talking about an in-depth series of articles about ACEs that ran in the Tulsa World earlier this summer. Our guests are Dr. Kim Coon, a Professor and the Director of Psychotherapy Education in the Department of Psychiatry at the OU-Tulsa School Of Community Medicine, and Ginnie Graham, a columnist with the World. Dr.

Inola Pastor Arrested Following Accusations Of Rape, Molestation Of Children

By May 21, 2020
Facebook / Cowboy Gatherin' Church

A pastor in Inola has been arrested following allegations of sexual assault by three children.

Roy Shoop, 55, pastor of the Cowboy Gatherin' Church, was taken into custody by Rogers County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday. 

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said his investigation began with an allegation sent to his office by the Mayes County Sheriff's Office, and eventually uncovered three children claiming that Shoop molested or raped them in his home. 

Preschool Teacher Accused Of Distributing Child Pornography Released On Bond From Tulsa County Jail

By Jul 22, 2020
Congregation B'nai Emunah

A Tulsa preschool teacher has posted bond and been released from the Tulsa County Jail following an arrest for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Andrew Perrine, 30, is also accused of committing "peeping Tom" crimes by taking surreptitious photos up the dresses and shorts of female coworkers at the Congregation B'nai Emunah preschool.