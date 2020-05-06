Fort Sill Commander: 'I'm In No Rush' To Ease COVID Restrictions On Army Post

By 2 minutes ago
  • A slide presented at Fort Sill's seventh virtual town hall event on Tuesday, May 5th, showing confirmed COVID-19 infections on the post and in surrounding communities.
    A slide presented at Fort Sill's seventh virtual town hall event on Tuesday, May 5th, showing confirmed COVID-19 infections on the post and in surrounding communities.
    Facebook / @OfficialFtSill

Speaking on a livestream town hall, Fort Sill's seventh such event throughout the coronavirus crisis, Commanding General Kenneth Kamper said Tuesday that, as much as he might want to get back to normal on post, it just isn't time yet.

"I want to lift it as much as you want it lifted," Kamper said, in response to a question about when and whether Fort Sill leadership is considering ending a ban on travel outside a 60-mile radius from the installation. 

But, he added, it's too early, and data from nearby places confirm that.

"What I'm personally watching for in Oklahoma City," the closest major city to the post, "is a sustained flat curve," Kamper said. "I'm in no rush. As governments are easing restrictions and there's more movement of people, we're going to hold tight."

Kamper added that he's also concerned with the infection rate in the Dallas area, the second-closest major metropolitan area to Fort Sill. 

"We're turning civilians into soldiers," Kamper said. "COVID coming into Fort Sill because we prematurely reduced travel restrictions is a risk to us. So we're going to watch that very, very carefully."

Kamper said Army leadership has asked Fort Sill to continue training soldiers, and it's for that reason that strict measures, like the travel restriction, face covering requirements, and limiting family access to post, are so important.

Fort Sill has confirmed 24 cases of COVID-19 so far, with no deaths, Kamper said. 

"We're standing fast at 24. That's good news," Kamper said. 

According to a statement from a spokesperson, "Fort Sill has over 100,000 personnel that operate or live in the Lawton Fort Sill community," including "7,500 permanent party personnel assigned to Fort Sill and over 34k personnel [in training] through a multitude of schools like Basic Combat Training, Advance Individual Training for both Field Artillery and Air Defense, and officer training for Field Artillery and Air Defense."

Tags: 
fort sill
army
US Military
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Fort Sill Commanding General: "I Think We're Very Much At Risk To COVID"

By Apr 15, 2020
US Army Fort Sill Facebook page

Speaking to about a thousand viewers tuned into a Facebook Live stream on Tuesday, Fort Sill Commanding General Kenneth L. Kamper said that the relative flatness of the "curve" of infections on the Army post did not mean the installation was out of the woods.

"While we look flat at Fort Sill," Kamper said, "my assessment of that is we’re still dealing with small numbers. And I think we’re very much at risk to COVID, still."

9 More Dead from COVID-19 as Oklahoma Cases Rise to More than 4,100

By 18 hours ago
Department of Defense

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 83 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths from the illness.

The state's total number of cases rose to 4,127. The state considers 2,830 people to have recovered.

Of the nine people that died, two died in the past day. The other seven died between April 26 and Sunday. To date, 247 Oklahomans have died from the illness.