Our guest is Teresa Miller, the local author and Director Emerita of the Center for Poets and Writers at OSU. Miller is also the co-editor of a new anthology, which she tells us about: "Love Can Be: A Literary Collection about Our Animals." It's a gathering of about thirty acclaimed authors, all of them celebrating pets, animals, creatures, and other forms of life: cats, birds, frogs, butterflies, bears, dogs, raccoons, horses, etc. As Miller tells us, all net proceeds of sales of this volume of stories, essays, and poems will go to various animal charities in Oklahoma, and contributors include Julia Alvarez, Rick Bass, P. C. Cast, Joy Harjo, S.E. Hinton, Dean Koontz, Ursula K. LeGuin, Joyce Carol Oates, Susan Orlean, Alexander McCall Smith, Michael Wallis, and more.