OESC Expects To Start Distributing Benefits From $1.9T COVID Relief Package By End Of Next Week

By 39 minutes ago

Credit File photo

The state unemployment agency is working on implementing two new federal relief programs.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission expects to start distributing $300 weekly benefits from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan by the end of next week.

The agency is also working on Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation, a new but optional program included in the COVID relief package signed by then-President Donald Trump in December. That program offers an additional $100 per week.

"So, if you are a UI claimant, you must have at least $5,000 in annual earnings from the previous calendar year from a side gig or side job other than the employment that you filed your original unemployment claim," OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said in a video tweeted by the agency.

Documentation of those earnings must be submitted with an MEUC application. OESC will announce when the program is available.

New unemployment claims in Oklahoma have held relatively steady since about September. There were just over 6,500 last week.

