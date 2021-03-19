In Remembrance Ceremony, OU Health Looks Back On One Full Year Of COVID Deaths

An audio version of this story.

OU Health officials, health care providers, members of the clergy and musicians from the Oklahoma City Philharmonic gathered at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City Thursday night for a ceremony marking one year since the first reported COVID-19 death in the state.

On the hospital campus, a candle was lit for each of the 7,644 Oklahomans reported killed by the virus since March 18, 2020, when 55-year-old Tulsa pastor Merle Dry became Oklahoma's first known fatality of the pandemic.

"When I look at the lights, I see hope and I also see promise," said Jill Raines, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center vice provost. "A promise to the individuals represented by each of these luminaries and their families and friends that we will not forget."

"I try not to think of these lives lost ... as a tally mark, but as an individual life who loved and was loved," said Dr. Jabraan Pasha, a hospitalist at OU Health Physicians - Tulsa. "As lives who each had hopes and dreams that were cut short."

OU Medicine President and CEO Chuck Spicer said what made the year even more difficult was that the pandemic overlapped with other tragedies and injustices.

"As we talk about healing, we should not just talk about COVID," Spicer said. "We should talk about the other issues that have marked our year of racial inequity, making sure that we know that Black lives matter, that this has not been one tragedy but has been multiple.

"Even in the terrible backdrop of this last week of hate against our Asian American community, let it be a reminder that we survived not just one pandemic but pandemics, to become one human race together where all lives are valued, Black lives matter and Asian American lives that have been impacted, we build and become better from."

Clergy from various faiths participated in the ceremony.

"It's important to remember, isn't it?" said Danny Cavett, OU Health director of pastoral care.

"God doesn't want us to forget. We want to keep moored and we want to keep anchored. God bless this ceremony, God bless us all here and God bless all these families who were affected," Cavett said.

"Merciful God, God most high, may you remember all those who died of COVID-19: of old age and known preconditions, and those who died entirely surprised by the terrible fragility of our human bodies," said Rabbi Vered Harris of Oklahoma City's Temple B'nai Israel.

"May their memory be a blessing and a reminder to shelter those who are fragile, even in times of fear," Harris said.

"Gracious God, God of mercy and compassion, as we remember before you the ones who are no longer with us, surround us, all who mourn, with strong compassion," said Imam Dr. Iman Imad Enchassi of the Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma.

"In your wise, merciful compassionate name we pray. Amen," Enchassi said.