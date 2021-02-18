Special TSO Performances on KWTU Classical 88.7

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is going DIGITAL! You can now listen to select special performances broadcasted on KWTU Classical 88.7! Public Radio Tulsa and Tulsa Symphony Orchestra are partnering throughout 2021 so you can listen from the warmth, safety, and the comfort of your home.

WHEN ARE THE PERFORMANCES BROADCASTED? These broadcasted performances are in place of the live in-person events previously scheduled. The times and performances are listed here:

The Coda on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. The Symphony and the Sea on March 27, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 28 at 4:00 p.m.

The February broadcast will feature a program in celebration of Black History Month including Kevin Day’s Lightspeed, essential works by African American composers William Grant Still and Adolphus Hailstork with viola soloist Jeff Cowen, and Antonin Dvorak’s famed Symphony No. 9 conducted by Principal Guest Conductor Daniel Hege. March’s performance will be led by Gerard Schwarz will include the dramatic Overture to “The Flying Dutchman” by Richard Wagner, Bruch’s Scottish Fantasy with violin soloist Rossitza Goza, and the mighty Symphony No. 4 by Johannes Brahms.

TSO’s Executive Director Keith C. Elder added, “These performances are our gift to the Tulsa community. We are thrilled to provide the experience of this uplifting music as a reprieve from challenges of the pandemic.”

HOW CAN I LISTEN?

You listen live on KWTU Classical 88.7 FM on your radio.

on your radio. You can stream live online HERE.

You can also listen on NPR One. Just select Public Radio Tulsa as your local station and then select the Classical 88.7 FM stream.

WHAT IF I ALREADY HAD TICKETS? If you purchased tickets to the January or March 2021 performances that were previously scheduled to be live in-person perfomances, please contact the TSO box office at info@TulsaSymphony.org to request a full refund or to convert your tickets to a donation to support TSO.

ABOUT TULSA SYMPHONY: Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is a community service organization that entertains, educates, heals, and inspires through musical excellence, innovation and collaboration. Serving as the cornerstone of the arts in Tulsa, the TSO partners and collaborates with Tulsa Ballet, Tulsa Opera, Tulsa Chorale, Philbrook Museum, Gilcrease Museum and Oklahoma Aquarium. A leader in classical music and music education, TSO presents over 30 major performances per season, which touch over 55,000 people in the Northeast Oklahoma region. At the forefront of the Orchestra is artistic integrity, collaborating with renowned artists such as Joshua Bell, Amy Grant, Eric Whitacre, Yefim Bronfman, and Hanson. For additional information about TSO, please visit our website at www.TulsaSymphony.org.

ABOUT KWTU CLASSICAL 88.7 FM AND PUBLIC RADIO TULSA: KWGS began broadcasting on October 19,1947 and was the first FM station in Oklahoma and one of the first educational stations in the country, and is also the first station in Oklahoma to broadcast in digital HD Radio. KWTU Classical 88.7 is a station of Public Radio Tulsa licensed to The University of Tulsa.