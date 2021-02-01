State Board Of Education Signs Off On Tweaks To Oklahoma School Report Cards

By 4 hours ago

While they were suspended last school year, there will be some changes to the Oklahoma School Report Cards when they return. 

Going forward, the single English language and math achievement indicator will be separated into a performance and an improvement indicator. Deputy Superintendent of Assessment and Accountability Maria Harris said trying to combine a snapshot and a longer-term outlook into a single indicator was complicated.

"So, we were simply asking this indicator to do too much within one score. So, schools weren’t able to disentangle this information to really focus efforts on how to get all students to improve over time," Harris said.

The improvement indicator will be based on how student priority groups are progressing toward academic goals. All students are assigned to a priority group that statistically has the biggest influence on achievement, whether it’s having a disability, being economically disadvantaged or identifying with a specific racial group.

Another change will increase the number of students required for reporting purposes from 10 to 25. Harris said results from a minimum of 10 students could be volatile.

"Because you can imagine, for schools that have 10 students or 11 students of 12 students year over year, one student can make a big difference in that indicator grade. And so, the volatility that we were seeing across small schools didn’t provide the reliability and stability we needed in the indicator," Harris said.

For smaller schools, the State Department of Education will use multiple years of pooled data to come up with a minimum group of 25 students. Harris said the change will let the agency capture an additional 1% of schools as compared to the current reporting minimum of 10 students.

Tags: 
Oklahoma State Board of Education
oklahoma state department of education
oklahoma schools

State Board Of Education Pushes Back New Eligibility Requirements For 4-Day School Weeks

By Jan 28, 2021

The Oklahoma State Board of Education on Thursday voted to give districts another year before they must seek a waiver to go on four-day school weeks.

Under state law, districts wanting to have fewer than the minimum 165 days of instruction would have to seek a waiver from the state department of education starting with the 2021–22 school year. The board’s decision postpones the waiver requirement until 2022–23. At all grade levels, the most recent Oklahoma School Report Card was part of the eligibility requirements.

Oklahoma School Report Cards Suspended for 2020-2021 School Year

By Dec 17, 2020

There will be no Oklahoma School report cards for the current year.

The State Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to suspend them for one year because of upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic. State testing factors heavily into the A–F report cards and is set to go on, but all of the data that goes into them will somehow be affected.

Deputy Superintendent of Assessment and Accountability Maria Harris told the board, for example, students didn’t test last year because of a federal waiver. Now, there’s no way to measure academic growth over the past year.

Quarantine No Longer Required For School COVID Exposures If Safety Protocols Were Followed

By Jan 12, 2021
Pixnio

Insisting on in-person options statewide, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a new policy Tuesday aimed at reducing school quarantines for COVID-19.

"Students and teachers exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 in school will no longer be required to quarantine as long as the exposure happened in a classroom setting [and] everyone was wearing masks and following other appropriate protocols, like social distancing," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye.