State Health Department Declares Urgent Need For Nurses In Grady County Senior Facility Outbreak

By 1 minute ago
  • Facebook / Tuttle Care Center

The Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps, a medical and public health volunteer system that is part of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, put out an "urgent weekend request" for nurses and nursing assistants due to an "outbreak" at a long-term care facility in the Grady County city of Tuttle. 

"Tuttle Care Center is in need of dependable volunteers to work in response to a COVID-19 outbreak affecting residents and staff," says the bulletin on the OKMRC website. There is an urgent request for Registered Nurses, License Practical Nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants, who will work in 8 hour shifts from 7 AM - 3 PM 3 pm-11 pm and 11 PM - 7 AM. Volunteers must work the full shift."

While the call for volunteers says "full PPE," hotel rooms and meals will be provided by the facility, it also goes on to state that volunteers "will need to provide your own N95 mask that you have been fit tested with."

A person who answered the listed phone number for Tuttle Care Center and identified themselves as a nurse said that, while the facility is always in need of nurses, there was no current outbreak there.

"We just have one person positive, thank goodness for that, and they're in isolation. No outbreak," they said.

Calls and emails for the state department of health on Saturday afternoon were not immediately returned.

According to records from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services compiled by the news organization ProPublica, an inspection in February of 2019 found that Tuttle Care Center had 38 residents in the facility, but found a "deficiency" in staffing.

As of Saturday, a Medicare report indicated that the facility ranks "below average" for "quality of resident care."

Tags: 
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
Oklahoma State Department of Health
Nurses and Nursing
Nursing Homes and Assisted Living

Related Content

For Most States, At Least A Third Of COVID-19 Deaths Are In Long-Term Care Facilities

By May 9, 2020

Coronavirus fatalities in long-term care facilities have surpassed a grim threshold in much of the country, accounting for at least a third of the deaths in 26 states and more than half in 14 of those.

The data, which was published by the Kaiser Family Foundation, reports tallies from a variety of care facilities, including nursing homes, adult care residences, and other skilled nursing care settings. However, it does not break out those categories separately.

Stitt to Allow Phased Resumption of Nursing Home Visits Starting Monday

By Jun 12, 2020

Visitation at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Oklahoma may resume Monday under a phased approach, according to an executive order by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

"It is important we take a measured and responsible approach to allowing visitors to our nursing homes and long-term care facilities, just as we did with the rest of our state," Stitt said in a statement. "This guidance will allow us to continue to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans while allowing them to safely resume valuable interactions with their loved ones."

Tulsa County Sees Spike in COVID-19 Cases as Testing Ramps up in Nursing Homes

By May 21, 2020
Tulsa Health Department

Tulsa County saw on Thursday its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in three weeks.

Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said 38 new cases were reported. Tulsa County’s largest increases so far were 45 new cases reported April 29 and April 3.

"Case numbers up until today really were trending downward, which was a very positive sign. We had a large increase today, but that includes 14 residents and eight staff from a long-term care facility," Dart said.

Dart said hospitalizations and deaths are still trending down.