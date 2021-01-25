TCC Expansion Of Early College Program Includes Broken Arrow Public Schools As Well As TPS

By 2 hours ago

Credit TCC

Tulsa Community College’s early college program is growing by two districts.

TCC has announced EDGE, which stands for “Earn a Degree, Graduate Early,” will be offered in Broken Arrow as well as Tulsa public schools in the fall. Eighth graders apply now for the program, in which students take college classes starting in 10th grade and earn an associate’s degree by the time they graduate from high school.

"And then, by the time they’re done with high school, they’re already half finished with college and they can transfer to one of our university partner schools and complete their bachelor degree. And we are just so excited to develop a vehicle that provides that kind of financial mobility and changing the trajectory of a family," said TCC President Leigh Goodson.

Participating students will learn time management skills and get other help in ninth grade to prepare them for college classes.

"We’ve really learned a lot about that — about which wraparound services are most important — and a lot of that is the tutoring that we make sure is available to students so that they can be successful in their college-level courses," Goodson said.

TCC launched EDGE in Union Public Schools in 2018, and the first class of 27 students graduates this May. Union will have 60 students in the ninth-grade cohort that starts high school in the fall.

Broken Arrow and TPS will start with 30 students each. Broken Arrow has information sessions Monday, Thursday and Feb. 1. TPS has information sessions Monday and Feb. 3, 8 and 9.

Tulsa Community College
Broken Arrow Public Schools
Tulsa Public Schools
Union Public Schools

