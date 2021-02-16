THD COVID Vaccinations Canceled Wednesday; On For Thursday, Friday And Saturday

Credit Pool photo by Mike Simons / Tulsa World

The Tulsa Health Department will not administer COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday because of inclement weather, but clinics on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will currently go ahead as planned.

Everyone with an appointment on Wednesday scheduled through the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal and everyone who received a first dose of vaccine Jan. 27 at Expo Square will be rescheduled for March 3.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday appointments for vaccinations in the lower level of Expo Square have not been affected. On Friday, THD is also planning a second-dose clinic in Owasso for those who received their first dose in Owasso on Jan. 22.

Early arrivals at vaccination clinics are not permitted. Everyone must wait in their vehicle until their scheduled appointment time. With dangerously cold weather in the forecast, no one will be permitted to wait outside.

People with appointments must enter through Gate 1, on Sandusky Avenue off of 21st Street. That entrance will be cleared by Expo Square staff. City and county officials have assured THD that roads near the fairgrounds and the Expo Square Pavilion parking lot will be treated.

THD has rescheduled more than 8,000 appointments from Feb. 10–17 because of extreme winter weather. Everyone who has been rescheduled and is able to make their new appointment date should not make any changes in the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal.

Appointments originally scheduled:

  • Feb. 10 will be made up on Feb. 20 at the lower level of the River Spirit Expo.
  • Feb. 11 will be made up on Feb. 18 at the lower level of the River Spirit Expo.
  • Feb. 12 will be made up on Feb. 22 and Feb. 25 at the Expo Square Pavilion. See email for more details on which day.
  • Feb. 15 will be made up on Feb. 27, at the Expo Square Pavilion.
  • Feb. 17 will be made up on March 3, at the Expo Square Pavilion. Only those on the roster at noon on Feb. 16 will be rescheduled for this make-up date.

Only those who are not able to make their rescheduled date should make new appointments in the portal.

