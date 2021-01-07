Thursday's News Update From KWGS

8:31 a.m. newscast

Thursday's top stories:

• Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump attacked the United States Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the November election. Four people died during the assault.

• After the House and Senate reconvened following the attack, all five of Oklahoma's U.S. Representatives still voted to object to the certification of Biden's wins in two states, based on claims of election fraud already found by courts and state legislatures to be meritless.