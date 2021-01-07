Thursday's News Update From KWGS

By 12 minutes ago

Thursday's top stories:

• Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump attacked the United States Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the November election. Four people died during the assault.

• After the House and Senate reconvened following the attack, all five of Oklahoma's U.S. Representatives still voted to object to the certification of Biden's wins in two states, based on claims of election fraud already found by courts and state legislatures to be meritless.

Related Content

Oklahoma Congressional Delegation Appears OK After Pro-Trump Extremists Storm US Capitol

By 14 hours ago

Oklahoma’s congressional delegation appeared to be OK late Wednesday after an invasion of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists as the House and Senate debated a group of Republican lawmakers’ challenge to Electoral College votes.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford was giving a speech to justify his objection to election results from Arizona when the mob forced its way into the building.

After Attack, All 5 Oklahoma US Representatives Still Vote To Oppose Certified Election Results

By 41 minutes ago
Rep. Stephanie Bice

Despite the attack on the United States Capitol by violent pro-Trump extremists that sent both the Senate and House of Representatives into lockdown and left four people dead in its wake, all five members of Oklahoma's House delegation voted to object to accepting the certified results of the presidential election in Arizona and Pennsylvania, states won by President-elect Joe Biden.