Trial Begins For Man Charged As Getaway Driver In Shooting Of 2 TPD Officers

The trial for a man charged as the getaway driver in the June 2020 shooting of two Tulsa police officers started Wednesday.

Matthew Hall, 29, faces two counts of being an accessory to a felony. Prosecutors allege he drove David Ware from the traffic stop in east Tulsa where Tulsa Police Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot and that Hall helped get rid of the gun that was used.

Zarkeshan was seriously inured and Johnson died in the June 29 shooting. Ware is charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill, and he will have a separate trial later this year.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and Hall's attorney, Brian Martin, gave their opening statements Wednesday morning. Kunzweiler described the early morning traffic stop for jurors and said Hall arrived in his Jeep Liberty during it to help his drug dealer, mentioning Zarkeshan waved the vehicle on but Hall didn't leave.

Police video of the incident shows Hall's Jeep at one point and captured Ware asking Hall for help and to record the incident.

Martin said Hall had missed his latest methadone treatment and was trying to get drugs from Ware, but the two didn't meet prior to the traffic stop. Martin told jurors officers did not have to deal with Hall during the stop.

Prosecutors began calling witnesses late Wednesday moring, starting with TPD Ofc. Kurth Sires, who was among the first on the scene of the shooting. Testimony could conclude Wednesday or Thursday, with closing arguments and jury deliberation expected Thursday.

Tulsa County District Court Judge Bill Musseman allowed a livestream of the proceedings for reporters because COVID-19 restrictions at the courthouse limited capacity. No audio, video or images of the trial are to be published.