Trial Begins For Man Charged As Getaway Driver In Shooting Of 2 TPD Officers

By 31 minutes ago

Credit KWGS File Photo

The trial for a man charged as the getaway driver in the June 2020 shooting of two Tulsa police officers started Wednesday.

Matthew Hall, 29, faces two counts of being an accessory to a felony. Prosecutors allege he drove David Ware from the traffic stop in east Tulsa where Tulsa Police Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot and that Hall helped get rid of the gun that was used.

Zarkeshan was seriously inured and Johnson died in the June 29 shooting. Ware is charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill, and he will have a separate trial later this year.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and Hall's attorney, Brian Martin, gave their opening statements Wednesday morning. Kunzweiler described the early morning traffic stop for jurors and said Hall arrived in his Jeep Liberty during it to help his drug dealer, mentioning Zarkeshan waved the vehicle on but Hall didn't leave.

Police video of the incident shows Hall's Jeep at one point and captured Ware asking Hall for help and to record the incident.

Martin said Hall had missed his latest methadone treatment and was trying to get drugs from Ware, but the two didn't meet prior to the traffic stop. Martin told jurors officers did not have to deal with Hall during the stop.

Prosecutors began calling witnesses late Wednesday moring, starting with TPD Ofc. Kurth Sires, who was among the first on the scene of the shooting. Testimony could conclude Wednesday or Thursday, with closing arguments and jury deliberation expected Thursday.

Tulsa County District Court Judge Bill Musseman allowed a livestream of the proceedings for reporters because COVID-19 restrictions at the courthouse limited capacity. No audio, video or images of the trial are to be published.

Tags: 
Tulsa Police

Related Content

Trial For Man Charged As Getaway Driver In Shooting Of TPD Officers To Start This Week

By Mar 1, 2021

The trial for a man accused of being a getaway driver after the shooting of two Tulsa police officers last year is expected to begin this week.

Matthew Hall faces an accessory to murder charge. Authorities say he drove David Ware from the scene of the June shooting where Sgt. Craig Johnson was killed and Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan was seriously wounded.

Jury selection for Hall’s trial was delayed, with Tulsa County District Judge Bill Musseman blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for shrinking the jury pool and delaying trials.

Hall has pleaded not guilty.

Wounded Officer Returns Home As Mayor Proclaims 'Aurash Zarkeshan Day'

By Oct 15, 2020
Facebook / Tulsa Police Department

Dozens of supporters cheered and looked on Thursday at Tulsa International Airport as Tulsa Police Department Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan, injured in a June shooting, stepped off a plane following months of rehabilitation at an out-of-state facility.

Zarkeshan was immediately greeted by Mayor G.T. Bynum, who hugged him and said, "Welcome home!"

On a TPD livestream of the event, Zarkeshan, who appeared physically healthy and in good spirits, addressed the camera and more than 1,000 viewers directly.

U.S. Attorney Indicts Man Accused Of Providing Gun To Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of TPD Sergeant

By Sep 16, 2020
Facebook / Tulsa Police Department

Federal prosecutors have indicted a man for allegedly providing the gun used in the killing of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and the wounding of Ofc. Aurash Zarkeshan in June.

"Jakob Garland is alleged to have been the person who gave the gun to David Ware. He is alleged to have exchanged that gun for heroin," said Trent Shores, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.