Tulsa Headed to Armed Forces Bowl after Falling in American Athletic Conference Championship

By 1 hour ago

Tulsa linebacker Treyvon Reeves tries to take down Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder in the American Athletic Conference championship on Saturday.
Credit David Dermer / University of Tulsa

No. 22 Tulsa will wrap up its season next week in Fort Worth in the Armed Forces Bowl against Mississippi State.

The bowl game announcement came the day after the Golden Hurricane fell short in the American Athletic Conference championship. A 34-yard field goal as time expired gave the No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats a 27–24 victory on a rainy Saturday night in Ohio.

Tulsa came from behind three times to tie things up, including a seven play, 80-yard drive ending with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Zach Smith to Juan Carlos Santana with 3:41 remaining.

The Bearcats responded with a 12 play, 51-yard drive that burned the remaining 3:34 off the clock. 

Tulsa’s defense did come up big a few times in the game, however, coming up with a fourth-down stop on the 5 yard line, forcing two fumbles and recovering one, and blocking a field goal in the fourth quarter. Redshirt senior linebacker Treyvon Reeves had nine tackles and a sack in the game.

"It’s been a blessing just to be able to see how a championship team is created, which, I believe this Tulsa team definitely is a championship team. I’m so excited to see what they do next year, but, yeah, it’s been an honor and a blessing to be able to experience that and be a part of that," Reeves said.

Tulsa made it to the conference title game after three losing seasons. Head coach Philip Montgomery said he’s proud of the team and the standard set for next year, and he hopes college football took notice of the conference.

"Yet until they let us into the party, we’re just that conference over there that plays really good football that, I think some people really probably don’t want to schedule during the preseason," Montgomery said.

TU had eight games postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 this season, including its regular-season home game against Cincinnati, twice.

The Armed Forces Bowl is Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. It will be played in Amon G. Carter Stadium on the campus of Texas Christian University.

OU and OSU are also headed to bowl games. The No. 8 Sooners will play No. 10 Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Dec. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys have No. 18 Miami Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

All rankings are from the Associated Press Top 25 for games through Dec. 20.

Note: KWGS is licensed to TU.

Tags: 
College Football
The University of Tulsa

Related Content

Cincinnati at Tulsa Called off Again over Bearcats' COVID Cases

By Dec 8, 2020
University of Tulsa Football

No. 18 Tulsa won’t get a shot at No. 7 Cincinnati at home ahead of the American Athletic Conference championship.

This Saturday's game at Tulsa has been canceled because of positive COVID tests at Cincinnati. Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said it’s a letdown.

"Two ranked teams playing at home in Tulsa. You know it’s going to be a big televised game. We get to highlight our university, our program, our city, all of that. You know, you lose that opportunity, that’s tough. That’s disheartening, I guess," Montgomery said Tuesday during a virtual news conference.

TU up 1 Spot to No. 24 in AP Top 25 College Football Rankings

By Nov 23, 2020
Tulsa Football

One week after becoming ranked for the first time in 10 years, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane moved up a spot to No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25.

TU knocked off Tulane at home Thursday night in a wild, overtime win that included their third-string quarterback throwing a 37-yard touchdown as time expired to tie things up and a 96-yard interception return for the winning score.

TU head coach Philip Montgomery said in a season affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the team can’t quite be as connected to the city as it would like to be.

Win over SMU Has Golden Hurricane Ranked for 1st Time Since 2010

By Nov 16, 2020
KWGS News File photo

No. 25 Tulsa is ranked in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in 10 years after a double-digit comeback win against a ranked opponent.

Zach Smith threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns to help Tulsa recover from a 21-point second quarter deficit and beat No. 19 SMU 28-24 on Saturday night.

After throwing an interception and losing a fumble that led to another touchdown on his first two possessions, Smith bounced back. He completed 26 of 38 passes, including a 4-yard touchdown toss to James Palmer with 2:11 remaining.