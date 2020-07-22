Tulsa Innovation Labs: Working to Make Our Community a 21st-Century Tech Hub

On this edition of ST, we learn about Tulsa Innovation Labs, or TIL, which, per its website, "was founded to develop a city-wide strategy that positions Tulsa as a tech hub and leader in the future of work. Through a diverse coalition of public and private partners, led by George Kaiser Family Foundation, TIL is creating economic development programs that seek to make Tulsa the nation's most inclusive tech community." Our guest is Nicholas Lalla, the co-founder and managing director of TIL, who explains how his organization is carefully focused on three "tech clusters" (virtual health, energy tech, and drones) as well as two "cross-industry enablers" (cyber and analytics).