As Women's History Month comes to a close, MC explores Gustave Courbet's perennially provocative 1866 painting, "L'Origine du Monde (The Origin of the World)." We speak with the artist and writer Lilianne Milgrom, author of "L'Origine: The Secret Life of the World's Most Erotic Masterpiece." This book grew out of the six weeks during which she painted a copy of Courbet's scandalous masterwork; Milgrom was the first-ever artist authorized by the Musée d'Orsay to re-create this painting.