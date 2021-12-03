ST presents Museum Confidential: "Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved"
StudioTulsa is pleased to offer another installment in our ongoing Museum Confidential podcast series. Now in its sixth season, MC is a podcast co-produced twice a month by Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa. This time around, MC speaks with the Pulitzer Prize-winning art-historian, bestselling author, and acclaimed artist Steven Naifeh about his newest book, "Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved."