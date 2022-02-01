ST presents Museum Confidential: Who's Harold Stevenson?

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we present the latest edition of the twice-monthly Museum Confidential podcast, which is a co-production of Public Radio Tulsa and Philbrook Museum of Art. This time around, we learn about the Oklahoma artist Harold Stevenson (1929-2018). He created big paintings and lived an even bigger life in New York, Paris, Key West, and the Hamptons, and he became best friends with Andy Warhol along the way. For much of the past decade, Professor Dian Jordan (of The University of Texas, Permian Basin) has been researching Stevenson's singular life, gathering an archive, and laying the groundwork for a definitive biography. She's our guest.