A chat with Alejandro Gómez Guillén, one of the TCC Signature Symphony’s artistic director finalists

On this edition of Studio Tulsa, guest host Jason Heilman chats with Alejandro Gómez Guillén, a conductor and violinist who's vying to be the next Artistic Director of the Signature Symphony at TCC. The wide-ranging program he is scheduled to conduct on Saturday the 26th will include Stravinsky’s Suite from The Firebird, plus music from the Harry Potter film series and works by contemporary composers Osvaldo Golijov (featuring Kansas City Symphony Associate Principal Cellist Susie Yang) and Clarice Assad. More information on this performance, beginning at 7:30pm on Saturday night at the TCC's Van Trease Performing Arts Center, is available here.