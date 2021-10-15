© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"American Indian Expressions" -- An upcoming Signature Symphony chamber music concert

Public Radio Tulsa | By Rich Fisher
Published October 15, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT
Jarod-Tate-photo.jpg
Photo via signaturesymphony.org
/
Aired on Friday, October 15th.

Our guest is the acclaimed Chickasaw classical composer, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. He's known for blending Chickasaw and other Native American elements with European musical instruments to create compositions that've been performed by the likes of the National Symphony Orchestra, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, and others. Tate will be the focus of the next Signature Symphony chamber music concert, happening in-person on Saturday the 16th at the VanTrease PACE on the TCC Southeast Campus. The concert is titled "American Indian Expressions" and begins at 7:30pm; more info, including how to get tickets, is posted here. Tate will appear onstage at this special concert, speaking about his compositions as well as his training and career in music.

Rich Fisher
Rich Fisher passed through KWGS about thirty years ago, and just never left. Today, he is the general manager of Public Radio Tulsa, and the host of KWGS’s public affairs program, StudioTulsa, which celebrated its twentieth anniversary in August 2012 . As host of StudioTulsa, Rich has conducted roughly four thousand long-form interviews with local, national, and international figures in the arts, humanities, sciences, and government. Very few interviews have gone smoothly. Despite this, he has been honored for his work by several organizations including the Governor's Arts Award for Media by the State Arts Council, a Harwelden Award from the Arts & Humanities Council of Tulsa, and was named one of the “99 Great Things About Oklahoma” in 2000 by Oklahoma Today magazine.
