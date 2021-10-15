"American Indian Expressions" -- An upcoming Signature Symphony chamber music concert

Our guest is the acclaimed Chickasaw classical composer, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. He's known for blending Chickasaw and other Native American elements with European musical instruments to create compositions that've been performed by the likes of the National Symphony Orchestra, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, and others. Tate will be the focus of the next Signature Symphony chamber music concert, happening in-person on Saturday the 16th at the VanTrease PACE on the TCC Southeast Campus. The concert is titled "American Indian Expressions" and begins at 7:30pm; more info, including how to get tickets, is posted here. Tate will appear onstage at this special concert, speaking about his compositions as well as his training and career in music.