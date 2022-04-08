"Shenequa: Wove" now on view at 108 Contemporary gallery

Our guest is the textile artist, Shenequa, who studied at the Kansas City Art Institute, then at the Art Institute of Chicago, and then -- briefly yet crucially -- in the African nation of Ghana. She currently has a show titled "Wove" on view at 108 Contemporary gallery; she tells us about this exhibit as well as her own growth and motivation as an artist. Per her Artist Statement at the 108 Contemporary website: "As an Afro-Caribbean multi-disciplinary textile artist, my family's cultural background, conversations with others, and Ghanaian experience influence my art practice. My art is born from the traditional craft of weaving and transitions into sculpture, performance, textile or 'garment' pieces, and installations. Weaving with synthetic hair and cotton is my way of visually communicating with others.... The conversation starts with me and continues with the viewer who engages with the work."