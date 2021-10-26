-
On this edition of ST, we learn about a soon-to-open exhibition at 108 Contemporary Gallery in downtown Tulsa; "A Luthier's Tale: The Craft of Stringed…
-
On this edition of ST, we speak with the noted contemporary artist, Beth Lipman, who is known for her intricate and even breathtaking glass work. Her…
-
On this edition of our show, we chat with Emily Zilber. A former curator at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and currently the editor of Metalsmith…
-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we learn about a new exhibition (which opens this evening, the 4th) at the 108 Contemporary Gallery in downtown Tulsa.…
-
On this installment of ST, we learn about the Tulsa Artist Fellowship, or TAF, which was established last year by the George Kaiser Family Foundation to…
-
Have you noticed the enormous, vivid, and woven tapestry draping the entire front facade of the 108 Contemporary gallery in downtown Tulsa? It's an…
-
On this edition of ST, we speak with Lindsay Ketterer Gates, a Pennsylvania-based fiber artist who creates, as noted at her website, "slightly obsessive…
-
The 108 Contemporary gallery in the Brady Arts District in downtown Tulsa opened a new exhibit this past weekend that focuses on the growth and…
-
On today's show, we're discussing an interesting new exhibition that recently opened at the 108 Contemporary Gallery in Tulsa's Brady Arts District:…
-
On this edition of ST, we offer an interesting discussion with the mixed-media artist Naomi Wanjiku Gakunga, who studied art at the University of Nairobi…