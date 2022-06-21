ST Medical Monday: A talk with Dr. Jeffrey Brenner about improving health outcomes for vulnerable and complex populations

The Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services is a health and human services agency that offers mental health, housing, and social services to more than 40,000 individuals and families in New York City each year. The agency has 75 facilities, including 10 residences that serve 400 children annually, 14 mental health clinics, and 24 additional satellite clinics...along with 37 supportive housing programs (totaling 1,200 units) and 10 kosher residences that are home to 130 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A massive organization, to be sure, and one that does a lot of good for a great many people of diverse religions, races, gender identities, sexual orientations, and physical and intellectual abilities. Our guest is Dr. Jeffrey Brenner, the CEO of the Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services; he's also a former Senior Vice President at United Healthcare.