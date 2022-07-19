© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump's Washington and the Price of Submission"

Published July 19, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT
Aired on Tuesday, July 19th.

"[Leibovich is] just so good at this. He is a world-class ranter, continuing an American tradition that includes such dyspeptic luminaries as H.L. Mencken, Hunter S. Thompson, and P.J. O'Rourke.... [He's also] a brilliant interviewer able to wheedle not-quite-admissions from his subjects, who give him all the access in the world." -- The Washington Post

Why (and how) does Donald Trump still command so much power over the GOP? Given that Trump was twice impeached, quite unpopular throughout his presidency, and not re-elected, why do so many Republicans -- at all levels of American governance -- fall over themselves to please him, placate him, flatter him, and so on? Our guest is the political journalist Mark Leibovich, who recently joined The Atlantic after a decade-long stint as chief national correspondent for The New York Times Magazine. Leibovich joins us to discuss his new book, "Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump's Washington and the Price of Submission." It's a strange, funny, unsettling, and page-turning account of how things really work in contemporary Washington, DC, by a writer whom CNN's Jake Tapper has called "one of the best chroniclers of politics today."

StudioTulsa American PoliticsDonald TrumpAmerican PresidentsGOPRepublicansCongressWashington DCAmerican JournalismAmerican HistoryConservative PoliticsPolitical SciencePoliticsPolitical ScandalsNonfictionWriters on Writing
