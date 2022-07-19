Why (and how) does Donald Trump still command so much power over the GOP? Given that Trump was twice impeached, quite unpopular throughout his presidency, and not re-elected, why do so many Republicans -- at all levels of American governance -- fall over themselves to please him, placate him, flatter him, and so on? Our guest is the political journalist Mark Leibovich, who recently joined The Atlantic after a decade-long stint as chief national correspondent for The New York Times Magazine. Leibovich joins us to discuss his new book, "Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump's Washington and the Price of Submission." It's a strange, funny, unsettling, and page-turning account of how things really work in contemporary Washington, DC, by a writer whom CNN's Jake Tapper has called "one of the best chroniclers of politics today."