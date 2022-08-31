The Discovery Lab partners with Tulsa Public Schools to offer the STEAM Center

The Discovery Lab -- which began as a children's museum without walls in 2007, then opened its original facility in the Owen Park Recreation Center in 2013, and then relocated to its new, 57,000-square-foot building next to the Gathering Place earlier this year -- is an educational gem in the crown of Tulsa. An impressive, world-class interactive museum that continues to enrich the lives of more and more Tulsa-area children and families, the Discovery Lab is on track to welcome 300,000 visitors by the end of 2022. Our guest is Dr. Raymond Vandiver, the Executive Director and CEO of the Discovery Lab, who tells us about the bond-funded STEAM Center for Tulsa Public Schools, which is the result of a partnership between TPS and the Lab and is officially getting underway this school year. It's a program that will impact 25,000 TPS students in pre-k through 5th grade annually.