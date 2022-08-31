© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

The Discovery Lab partners with Tulsa Public Schools to offer the STEAM Center

Published August 31, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT
Aired on Wednesday, August 31st.

The Discovery Lab is now on track to welcome 300,000 visitors by the end of this year.

The Discovery Lab -- which began as a children's museum without walls in 2007, then opened its original facility in the Owen Park Recreation Center in 2013, and then relocated to its new, 57,000-square-foot building next to the Gathering Place earlier this year -- is an educational gem in the crown of Tulsa. An impressive, world-class interactive museum that continues to enrich the lives of more and more Tulsa-area children and families, the Discovery Lab is on track to welcome 300,000 visitors by the end of 2022. Our guest is Dr. Raymond Vandiver, the Executive Director and CEO of the Discovery Lab, who tells us about the bond-funded STEAM Center for Tulsa Public Schools, which is the result of a partnership between TPS and the Lab and is officially getting underway this school year. It's a program that will impact 25,000 TPS students in pre-k through 5th grade annually.

