"How to Raise Kids Who Aren't A**holes" (Encore)

(Note: This show first aired last year.) Our guest is the award-winning science journalist Melinda Wenner Moyer, whose work appears in Slate, Scientific American, and The New York Times. She's also a parent, and she joins us to discuss her first book, which is now out. "How to Raise Kids Who Aren't A**holes: Science-Based Strategies for Better Parenting -- from Tots to Teens" is a guidebook focused on the various concerns that moms and dads actually have in today's America. From respectfully navigating social media and avoiding bullying to rejecting hate, cruelty, and racism -- and from seeking out kindness and practicing empathy to developing a lifelong ethical compass -- this book aims to show us how to raise the kind of people we'd actually want to spend time with.