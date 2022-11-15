"Miles to Go: An African Family in Search of America along Route 66"

Our guest is Brennen Matthews, a journalist and writer who is originally from Kenya and now based in Toronto. He's also the editor of ROUTE, a leading Route 66 and Americana magazine. Matthews joins us to talk about his new book, which is a memoir/history/travelogue looking back on the first time he and his family ever traveled the Mother Road. It's a journey Matthews has made many times since then, of course; in this canid and reflective book, he explores the international allure of -- as well as the endless fascination with -- this quintessentially American highway. As was noted by Route 66 News: "[Here is] a glimpse of how non-Americans view the United States, its customs, and its hang-ups."