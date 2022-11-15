© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
"Miles to Go: An African Family in Search of America along Route 66"

Published November 15, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST
Aired on Tuesday, November 15th.

Traveling the Mother Road from Illinois to California, the author and his family learn about the USA via historical landmarks, quirky roadside attractions, and countless colorful characters.

Our guest is Brennen Matthews, a journalist and writer who is originally from Kenya and now based in Toronto. He's also the editor of ROUTE, a leading Route 66 and Americana magazine. Matthews joins us to talk about his new book, which is a memoir/history/travelogue looking back on the first time he and his family ever traveled the Mother Road. It's a journey Matthews has made many times since then, of course; in this canid and reflective book, he explores the international allure of -- as well as the endless fascination with -- this quintessentially American highway. As was noted by Route 66 News: "[Here is] a glimpse of how non-Americans view the United States, its customs, and its hang-ups."

