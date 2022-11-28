© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"Grown Wild" (Encore)

Published November 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST
Grow-Wild-cover.png
Aired on Monday, November 21st.

Bowman's book aims to get kids as well as their families moving more, and moving better, and doing so together -- ideally, while outside.

(Note: This show first aired last year.) Our guest is the bestselling author and biomechanist, Katy Bowman, who also runs a movement education company called Nutritious Movement in Washington State. She talks about her book, "Grow Wild: The Whole-Child, Whole-Family, Nature-Rich Guide to Moving More." It's a guidebook arguing that -- in an era when tasks formerly requiring the use of our muscles and bones can now be done with a click or swipe on a device -- we as a society have chosen convenience over the movement-rich environment that our physical and mental health actually depend on. As Sheryl Campbell, author of "Mother Earth News," noted of this work: "'Grow Wild' is not a book of exercises. Rather it is a helpful reference for creating active spaces for children to move in throughout their ordinary day."

