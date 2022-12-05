"Brain Energy: A Revolutionary Breakthrough in Understanding Mental Health -- and Improving Treatment for Anxiety, Depression, OCD, PTSD, and More"

We are now undergoing a worldwide mental health crisis; across the board, mental illnesses are clearly on the rise. But what causes mental illness? And why are mental health problems so hard to treat? On this edition of STMM, we discuss a new book that might well change how the medical establishment understands, defines, and treats mental health. Our guest is Dr. Christopher M. Palmer, a Harvard psychiatrist and researcher working at the crossroads of metabolism and mental health. His book is titled "Brain Energy," and it puts forth a revolutionary new understanding in this regard, i.e., that mental disorders are metabolic disorders of the brain. As per Dr. David Perlmutter (author of the bestselling "Grain Brain"): "This book provides a long-awaited unifying mechanism underlying a vast spectrum of mental illness conditions. And this new paradigm will undoubtedly usher in potent therapeutic interventions for pervasive psychiatric conditions for which standard pharmaceutical approaches have proven minimally effective."