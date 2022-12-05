© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"Brain Energy: A Revolutionary Breakthrough in Understanding Mental Health -- and Improving Treatment for Anxiety, Depression, OCD, PTSD, and More"

Published December 5, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST
Aired on Monday, December 5th.

"Dr. Palmer has written a must-read primer for anyone considering understanding and treating mental health. The book will guide you to understand why metabolism and mitochondria are fundamental to keeping your brain healthy." -- Dr. Ana C. Andreazza, professor of pharmacology and psychiatry at the University of Toronto

We are now undergoing a worldwide mental health crisis; across the board, mental illnesses are clearly on the rise. But what causes mental illness? And why are mental health problems so hard to treat? On this edition of STMM, we discuss a new book that might well change how the medical establishment understands, defines, and treats mental health. Our guest is Dr. Christopher M. Palmer, a Harvard psychiatrist and researcher working at the crossroads of metabolism and mental health. His book is titled "Brain Energy," and it puts forth a revolutionary new understanding in this regard, i.e., that mental disorders are metabolic disorders of the brain. As per Dr. David Perlmutter (author of the bestselling "Grain Brain"): "This book provides a long-awaited unifying mechanism underlying a vast spectrum of mental illness conditions. And this new paradigm will undoubtedly usher in potent therapeutic interventions for pervasive psychiatric conditions for which standard pharmaceutical approaches have proven minimally effective."

